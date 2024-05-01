Gov. Justice breaks ground on new consolidated laboratories facility at West Virginia Regional Technology Park

|SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today broke ground on the new West Virginia consolidated state laboratories facility, which will be built at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.
This $250 million state-of-the-art facility will serve as a central hub housing several laboratories from various state agencies. Funds for the new laboratory were appropriated by the West Virginia Legislature in 2023.
The facility will span nearly 300,000 square feet and be easily accessible from Interstate 64. Design work is set to conclude by early 2025, with construction anticipated to finish by 2027.
“This is truly a great day for West Virginia as we start turning our dream of a brand new state laboratory into a reality,” Gov. Justice said. “When it’s finished this facility will provide the space and resources many of our state agencies need to properly serve the people of West Virginia. This will make a huge difference and promote collaboration because so many great people from our state agencies will be working together under the same roof. This isn’t just an investment in a new building. This is an investment in the future of our state, and I’m very thankful to see it happen. Finally, I want to thank the West Virginia Regional Tech Park for their efforts in making sure our needs are met during this process.”
|State agencies housed in the new facility include: Department of Health’s Office of Laboratory Services Division of Labor’s Office of Weights and MeasuresState Police and the Department of Homeland Security forensics lab The State Medical ExaminerThis facility will also include labs from Marshall University and West Virginia University.
|The Department of Administration will operate the facility in cooperation with all of these tenants and the tech park.
The selection of the West Virginia Regional Technology Park as the location for the new facility is a strategic decision that harnesses the existing innovation and economic potential of the area. With over 28 thriving STEM-based businesses already established within the park, it serves as a natural hub for cutting-edge research and development.
About the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
The West Virginia Regional Technology Park, located in South Charleston, WV is a prominent hub for innovation, science and technology in the state. Originally established as a research and development site for the chemical industry, the park has since evolved into a multi-tenant campus fostering cutting-edge technologies across various fields.
Home to over 28 businesses and 1,000 jobs, the park is driven by a mission to grow West Virginia’s economy by nurturing research, innovation, technological advancement, and education. It aims to attract talent, foster job creation, and bolster economic growth by supporting STEM-related industries and initiatives.