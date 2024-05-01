Gov. Justice breaks ground on new consolidated laboratories facility at West Virginia Regional Technology Park

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today broke ground on the new West Virginia consolidated state laboratories facility, which will be built at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.



This $250 million state-of-the-art facility will serve as a central hub housing several laboratories from various state agencies. Funds for the new laboratory were appropriated by the West Virginia Legislature in 2023.



The facility will span nearly 300,000 square feet and be easily accessible from Interstate 64. Design work is set to conclude by early 2025, with construction anticipated to finish by 2027.



“This is truly a great day for West Virginia as we start turning our dream of a brand new state laboratory into a reality,” Gov. Justice said. “When it’s finished this facility will provide the space and resources many of our state agencies need to properly serve the people of West Virginia. This will make a huge difference and promote collaboration because so many great people from our state agencies will be working together under the same roof. This isn’t just an investment in a new building. This is an investment in the future of our state, and I’m very thankful to see it happen. Finally, I want to thank the West Virginia Regional Tech Park for their efforts in making sure our needs are met during this process.”