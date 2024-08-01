Gov. Justice breaks ground on outdoor exhibit, highlighting how West Virginia’s natural resources have fueled nation and world

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary Randall Reid-Smith, and several natural resources industry leaders broke ground on a new outdoor exhibit at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.
The exhibit, named “West Virginia: Nature Designs a State that Fuels a Nation,” is part of the “America 250 WV” legacy project and will highlight 11 industries and the natural resources that have made West Virginia a global leader.
|“This exhibit will not only celebrate our state’s incredible history but also educate and inspire future generations about the vital role West Virginia has played in fueling our nation and world,” Gov. Justice said. “From the coal that powers our homes and creates steel to the natural gas driving today’s energy innovations, West Virginia’s abundant natural resources have been the backbone of progress and innovation. This exhibit will showcase how our rich land and hardworking people have contributed to national and global advancements, ensuring that West Virginia will continue to power the world with pride for generations to come.”
|The exhibit will feature coal, oil and gas, iron and steel, clay, chemicals, salt, agriculture, timber, glass, water, and railroads. These elements showcase the extensive history and contributions of West Virginia’s industries to the world. The exhibit will include a scenic pathway and waterfall, along with display cases containing artifacts from each industry.
Larger artifacts on display will include a Fireless Steam Locomotive, Coal Shuttle Car, Block of Coal, Salt Pot, South Penn Half Breed Engine, Oil and Gas Engine, Farming Plows, Riverboat Pilot Wheel, artistic pieces from the glass and clay industries, a roll of steel from Nucor Steel Company, and more.
This exhibit will serve as an extension of the West Virginia State Museum, providing a tangible connection to the state’s rich industrial heritage.