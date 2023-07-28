Gov. Justice calls on HEPC to delay emergency meeting on Alderson Broaddus University

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today calling on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to delay an emergency meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m. during which they are expected to take action against Alderson Broaddus University.



“I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway.



“I’m going to meet with the HEPC, AB leadership, and legislative leadership to make sure we exhaust every single avenue we can before drastic action is taken. It’s simply too important, not only for this prestigious university and its alumni, but also for the entire community of Philippi and Barbour County.”