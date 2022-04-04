Gov. Justice: CDC recommends 2nd booster dose for those ages 50+ who are four months removed from 1st booster

|2nd booster also now recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older
|2ND BOOSTER DOSE INFO
During his latest briefing, Gov. Justice announced that 2nd booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their 1st booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
“Please take advantage of this,” Gov. Justice said. “If you have been fully vaccinated, got a booster shot, it’s been four months, and you’re at least 50 years old or immunocompromised, you need to get a 2nd booster shot. If you don’t, I don’t think that’s wise.
“We know for a fact that these vaccines are incredibly safe. We are living proof of that. You just can’t take a chance with this thing.”
|All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.
Read more about vaccines and boosters at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.
Additionally, the state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether West Virginians are eligible for a 2nd booster dose.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
On Friday, Gov. Justice reported that there are just 376 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Over the past two months, total active cases have decreased by more than 98%.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 86%, ICU patients are down 82%, and patients on ventilators are down 86%.
The Governor went on to report that West Virginia’s County Alert Map once again features all 55 of the state’s counties in the Green category.