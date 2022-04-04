Gov. Justice: CDC recommends 2nd booster dose for those ages 50+ who are four months removed from 1st booster

2ND BOOSTER DOSE INFO

During his latest briefing, Gov. Justice announced that 2nd booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their 1st booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.



“Please take advantage of this,” Gov. Justice said. “If you have been fully vaccinated, got a booster shot, it’s been four months, and you’re at least 50 years old or immunocompromised, you need to get a 2nd booster shot. If you don’t, I don’t think that’s wise.



“We know for a fact that these vaccines are incredibly safe. We are living proof of that. You just can’t take a chance with this thing.”