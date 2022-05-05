Gov. Justice celebrates completion of over $8 million in upgrades at Pipestem Resort State Park

On average, about 7 million people visit West Virginia’s state parks and forests each year, but park visitation surpassed 9 million in 2021, the highest number on record in state history. In addition to increased visitation, annual revenue at state parks has grown by 52% over the last four years and summer reservations for 2022 are 31% higher than the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The completion of these upgrades and all of the improvements at all our parks and forests couldn’t have come at a better time,” Secretary Ruby said. “As more and more people are making travel plans, the world is taking notice of West Virginia. Not only are we seeing an increase in tourism, but nearly every major tourism magazine has said West Virginia is one of the best places to visit in 2022.”



“In my opinion, we’ve always been the best of the best. We’re in the right spot with all the right stuff, all the right people, all the right seasons, and everything else under the sun,” Gov. Justice added. “All we had to do was tell our story to the outside world. That’s exactly what we’ve done and the results have been off the charts.”