Gov. Justice celebrates early opening of new RHL Boulevard connector

“This is another great project,” Secretary Wriston said. “When the Governor introduced his vision for Roads to Prosperity, this is exactly what he was talking about. I hardly have time to do my work because we are turning around to cut another ribbon on another project we do. Thanks to Governor Justice, we have accomplished project after project, and this one is special.”



Additionally, the RHL Boulevard connector is part of a broader project to widen Jefferson Road to five lanes between US 60 in South Charleston and Corridor G. This $46.8 million project, awarded to Kokosing Construction Company in April 2019, includes upgrading the Kanawha Turnpike and Jefferson Road intersection with a new bridge and roundabout. The Jefferson Road widening project is anticipated to conclude by 2024.



The Governor also took time to recognize the 6th anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity Program.



Roads to Prosperity, initiated on October 7, 2017, with overwhelming support from West Virginians, provided over $2.8 billion for road and bridge construction and maintenance. These investments have made it possible to tackle large-scale projects that were previously unfeasible, as well as attend to smaller road projects across the state. Since its inception, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has completed 1,200 out of the 1,263 Roads to Prosperity-funded projects. These initiatives have also freed up additional funds for the Governor’s Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative, enabling extensive highway maintenance work, such as patching, ditching, mowing, and paving.