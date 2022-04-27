Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of $16.5 million PepsiCo Beverages distribution center in Ona

Joining the Governor and PepsiCo officials for the ribbon-cutting were West Virginia State Senate President Craig Blair and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw.



The new PepsiCo Beverages warehouse and distribution center is one of two new facilities being opened by PepsiCo businesses in West Virginia this year. PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay North America is building a $16 million, 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution center in Putnam County.



Located in Scott Depot, WV, the new Frito-Lay facility will replace the existing one in Poca, WV, and, at more than four times the square footage, will significantly expand operations. With a 35-dock capacity, the new facility will nearly double distribution capacity to serve customers in several states and will allow for 10 years of potential growth. It will also create 20 new jobs in West Virginia, while retaining 80 existing positions. It is currently scheduled to open this fall and be fully operational before the end of the year.



Combined, the two facilities represent a $32.5 million investment in West Virginia by PepsiCo, providing 185 jobs in Cabell and Putnam counties, including 25 new, full-time warehouse, sales, and driver positions available to West Virginians.