Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of $16.5 million PepsiCo Beverages distribution center in Ona

|Facility part of PepsiCo’s total $32.5 million investment in West Virginia this year, providing 185 jobs in Cabell and Putnam counties
|ONA, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today joined officials with PepsiCo Beverages North America for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to commemorate the grand opening of their brand-new warehouse and distribution center in Cabell County.
The $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot facility will distribute millions of cases of beverages per year to customers throughout West Virginia and Kentucky.
“This state-of-the-art facility is amazing and I truly believe it is going to bring even more goodness to Cabell County and beyond,” Gov. Justice said. “I could never thank the great people of PepsiCo enough for their commitment to our state and our people. All that they do across West Virginia every day is remarkable and we commend them in every way.”
|Products include household brand names like Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf.
The facility will add several new positions to PepsiCo’s workforce in the state, while retaining 80 existing West Virginia jobs.
|“From this facility in Ona, PepsiCo Beverages North America will be able to do even more to serve our customers, consumers, and the communities of West Virginia – always leaving a positive impact on the communities where we operate and always delivering an iconic lineup of beverages consumers love,” said Chuck Dunn, Senior Market Director, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are thrilled to keep jobs in West Virginia and add several new positions to the state’s workforce. We have truly found a supportive business community here in West Virginia.”
|PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people at its facilities across West Virginia.
“PepsiCo has been a fantastic community partner in our state for a long time, bringing great jobs to hundreds of West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “Our people are known far and wide for being hardworking and dedicated to their craft. Any company that locates or expands in West Virginia will never regret tapping into the potential of our workforce in this state.”
|Joining the Governor and PepsiCo officials for the ribbon-cutting were West Virginia State Senate President Craig Blair and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
The new PepsiCo Beverages warehouse and distribution center is one of two new facilities being opened by PepsiCo businesses in West Virginia this year. PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay North America is building a $16 million, 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution center in Putnam County.
Located in Scott Depot, WV, the new Frito-Lay facility will replace the existing one in Poca, WV, and, at more than four times the square footage, will significantly expand operations. With a 35-dock capacity, the new facility will nearly double distribution capacity to serve customers in several states and will allow for 10 years of potential growth. It will also create 20 new jobs in West Virginia, while retaining 80 existing positions. It is currently scheduled to open this fall and be fully operational before the end of the year.
Combined, the two facilities represent a $32.5 million investment in West Virginia by PepsiCo, providing 185 jobs in Cabell and Putnam counties, including 25 new, full-time warehouse, sales, and driver positions available to West Virginians.
|West Virginia is finally competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies to the state. PepsiCo is the latest of several major companies to either move into or expand operations in West Virginia this year.
“We have created a situation where West Virginia is on a roll,” Gov. Justice said. “But we can’t stop now. We need to keep working and keep kicking out more and more goodness. Right now, the wave is too good. If we don’t get in our own way, and we continue to perpetuate more goodness, we’ll keep winning big-time.”