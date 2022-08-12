Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

“It’s a very exciting time here at the State Tax Department, and we thank the Governor for coming today and everything you do for us and our state every day,” Commissioner Irby said. “Since I started as Tax Commissioner, Secretary Hardy and I have discussed rebranding our efforts as ‘Tax 2.0.’ Essentially, we wanted to transform the department into a modern version that engages fairly with taxpayers and is committed to excellence.”



The Taxpayer Engagement Center was decorated by the West Virginia Department of Tourism. Artwork was hand-selected to showcase the beauty of West Virginia to visitors.



“It was incumbent on us to place West Virginia citizens at the center of our plans, and we wanted to increase our engagement efforts with the public,” Commissioner Irby continued. “So this place represents the cornerstone in our strategic plan to increase taxpayer communication, education, and overall engagement to promote voluntary compliance with our tax laws.



“We think it’s a step forward in easing the burdens of government on our citizenry and allowing individuals and businesses to thrive in West Virginia. That’s exactly what we’re dedicated to doing.”