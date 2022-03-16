Gov. Justice celebrates groundbreaking of Omnis Building Technologies’ $40 million manufacturing facility in Bluefield

|Facility will produce housing materials revolutionizing the future of residential construction
|BLUEFIELD, WV – Gov. Jim Justice took part in a groundbreaking ceremony today at the site of Omnis Building Technologies’ future home in Bluefield, celebrating the beginning of work on their $40 million, 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will produce housing materials revolutionizing the future of residential construction.
Located just off Interstate 77 in Bluefield, West Virginia, the new facility will create 150-300 new jobs available to West Virginians.
“Today is an announcement that’s so exciting, it’s beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “Not only for the jobs and the economic impact – which are great on their own – but these great people with Omnis are about to come to West Virginia and do something that’s truly revolutionary. It’s really, really special.”
|Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, these patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days.
The homes are also self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity.
When looking across the country for a location to build their facility, Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson said that Bluefield, West Virginia, is an ideal location because it enables the company to bring CIBU homes to most of the population in the United States by rail or truck.
“We’re grateful to Governor Justice for supporting us as we have gone through this endeavor to come to West Virginia, for his continued effort to make West Virginia business-friendly, and for his support of the Omnis team. It has helped us make a very easy transition to the Mountain State,” Hodson said. “We’d also like to thank the 200 or more families of the employees of our new facility. We look forward to meeting you, getting to know your families, and bringing that into our family to help us grow the Bluefield area. I know we haven’t met yet, but you will be the heartbeat of our organization. It will be because of you that we’ll be successful in supplying 3,000 families per year with new homes.”
|According to researchers at Freddie Mac, there is a shortage of nearly 4 million homes in the United States, and the gap between supply and demand continues to grow.
“Could you imagine that there would be a company that could build low-cost, sustainable, environmentally-friendly homes in one or two days, and deliver over 3,000 of those per year? That would take a revolution. But we are here today to witness that revolution in technology and it’s brought to us by Omnis Building Technologies,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “I want to thank the Governor for your stewardship to enable this wonderful facility to locate here in Bluefield, West Virginia. I also want to thank the Hodson family for your confidence and your commitment to West Virginia to make this advancement and this opportunity possible in this beautiful area of our state. So it’s with great gratitude that we welcome you to our state.”
|The company plans to be in operation at their Bluefield facility by the end of 2022.
Also taking part in today’s event were Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin and Bluefield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jim Spencer.
“Our hope is that this project changes not only Bluefield, but the state of West Virginia and the world,” Mayor Martin said. “So many people helped make this day possible, but I want to thank Governor Justice. It seems like he’s running all over the state to do announcements like this. But, as a lifelong West Virginian and a resident of Bluefield, you’re owed many thanks for all the things that you’ve done for us; all the economic development and the things that you’ve made happen.”
|“It’s a good day for Bluefield. This area needs jobs. We needed something different to boost our economy. We wanted to do something that would impact the next generation – our young people – long into the future by providing them with high-paying jobs in something that’s sustainable. Thank goodness that’s where we’re at today with this announcement,” Spencer said. “Without Governor Justice and his team, this day would not have happened. It took a great team effort to make this possible. When you think about what’s going on with the innovation, this is happening in Bluefield. We’re not reading about this happening in somewhere else, some big city like Charlotte or Atlanta, this is Bluefield. And we’re not done. We’re not a one-trick pony. We’re not going to stop here.”
|“What’s been accomplished in Bluefield is unbelievable,” Gov. Justice added. “You cannot imagine how good you are. You talk about being dealt a tough hand? For years, southern West Virginia saw all kinds of people and businesses moving out. What did you do? You dug in and made incredible things happen. You deserve so much credit. As someone whose roots are in southern West Virginia, I could not be more proud.”
|Also joining the event were representatives from the offices of U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller.
“It is my distinct honor to join you in celebrating the groundbreaking of Omnis Building Technologies’ new manufacturing facility in beautiful Bluefield, West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said in a greeting message. “The building of this facility represents progress, and it is a perfect example of how our state has the potential to meet the changing standards of housing solutions. With a focus on both energy and quality, Omnis Building Technologies is revolutionizing the industry of residential construction. By breaking the mold of traditional engineering, manufacturing, and distribution, the company is meeting and exceeding the growing demand for affordable housing in a practical and sustainable way…I sincerely appreciate Governor Justice, his administration, Simon and Jonathan Hodson of Omnis Building Technologies, the Bluefield, West Virginia, Economic Development Authority, and all the local officials and community leaders involved in making this project a reality.”
“I am thrilled that Omnis chose Bluefield as the site for its new manufacturing facility. As your United States Senator, I consider economic development to be one of my top priorities, which is why I was proud to support the United States Economic Development Administration grant for $1 million to help the Bluefield EDA develop this site and land a major investment from Omnis Building Technologies,” Senator Capito said in a greeting message. “I would like to thank everyone who played a role in this project, including Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, USEDA, Mercer County Commission, Mercer County EDA, City of Bluefield, and last, but not least, the Bluefield EDA and especially its director, Jim Spencer, who has worked tirelessly for years to make this project a reality.”
“My staff and I have worked closely with Governor Justice and local partners to bring this wonderful company to our great state. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility that will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to our area,” Congresswoman Miller said in a greeting message. “Thank you to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and many others who have worked tirelessly to make today a reality. I would also like to thank my friend, Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s Community and Economic Development Director, for all of his hard work and dedication to this project. This is truly an amazing accomplishment that will benefit this region for many years to come.”