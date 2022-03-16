Gov. Justice celebrates groundbreaking of Omnis Building Technologies’ $40 million manufacturing facility in Bluefield

Also joining the event were representatives from the offices of U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller.



“It is my distinct honor to join you in celebrating the groundbreaking of Omnis Building Technologies’ new manufacturing facility in beautiful Bluefield, West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said in a greeting message. “The building of this facility represents progress, and it is a perfect example of how our state has the potential to meet the changing standards of housing solutions. With a focus on both energy and quality, Omnis Building Technologies is revolutionizing the industry of residential construction. By breaking the mold of traditional engineering, manufacturing, and distribution, the company is meeting and exceeding the growing demand for affordable housing in a practical and sustainable way…I sincerely appreciate Governor Justice, his administration, Simon and Jonathan Hodson of Omnis Building Technologies, the Bluefield, West Virginia, Economic Development Authority, and all the local officials and community leaders involved in making this project a reality.”



“I am thrilled that Omnis chose Bluefield as the site for its new manufacturing facility. As your United States Senator, I consider economic development to be one of my top priorities, which is why I was proud to support the United States Economic Development Administration grant for $1 million to help the Bluefield EDA develop this site and land a major investment from Omnis Building Technologies,” Senator Capito said in a greeting message. “I would like to thank everyone who played a role in this project, including Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, USEDA, Mercer County Commission, Mercer County EDA, City of Bluefield, and last, but not least, the Bluefield EDA and especially its director, Jim Spencer, who has worked tirelessly for years to make this project a reality.”



“My staff and I have worked closely with Governor Justice and local partners to bring this wonderful company to our great state. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility that will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to our area,” Congresswoman Miller said in a greeting message. “Thank you to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and many others who have worked tirelessly to make today a reality. I would also like to thank my friend, Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s Community and Economic Development Director, for all of his hard work and dedication to this project. This is truly an amazing accomplishment that will benefit this region for many years to come.”