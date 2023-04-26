Gov. Justice celebrates hospitality and tourism education programs launching in all 55 counties

“The experiences our career technical center students are gaining from this partnership and others like it are invaluable,” State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach said. “The skills that the Nicholas County CTC students acquire as part of this project are second-to-none. Thousands of people will use these swings each year, and this gives us an opportunity to display the quality of work our students are capable of providing. Beyond that, these young people are extremely excited to create these beautiful installations and be a part of such a worthy cause. It is great for their development and for their portfolios.”



The tourism industry in West Virginia is poised to employ more and more West Virginians in the coming years, with jobs that range from seasonal employment to executive and management level positions. Tourism brought in approximately $5 billion in visitor spending last year – a record for the state – along with nearly $300 million in recent private tourism investment and tourism tax credit applications, which will expand tourism infrastructure in the state.



“Thanks to the Governor’s historic investment in West Virginia State Parks and tourism as a whole, we’re seeing an incredible return already,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “With so much growth in the industry, it’s vital that we focus on developing a solid workforce, and that work begins in our schools. I’ve really enjoyed working with the students in Nicholas County over the past couple of years, and look forward to developing more relationships with students across the state. This program is an opportunity to really invest in the younger generation of West Virginians, as well as the folks currently working in the industry, to better equip them for the great things ahead for the Mountain State.”