Gov. Justice celebrates newest Jobs & Hope graduates: “Hire these people!”

Nine program participants completed a Heavy Equipment Operations course, spending 28 days at Camp Dawson near Kingwood getting hands-on training from the West Virginia National Guard, earning their OSHA 10 certification. Participants also received interview training and résumé building tips from the program’s dedicated Transition Agents.



The graduation ceremony was held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center – which is also hosting the annual West Virginia Construction and Design Expo this week, providing graduates with the opportunity to network with potential employers. The Contractors Association of West Virginia, a staple of the Expo, has also been instrumental to the Jobs & Hope program, conducting on-site interviews for graduates of this class, as well as prior classes of graduates.



During the ceremony, the Governor urged employers to hire the Jobs & Hope graduates on the spot.



“Hire these people,” Gov. Justice said. “These people have done something off the charts – maybe the toughest thing there is to do in life – they admitted that they were screwing up and they asked for help. Every one of you out there could use employees who stand up and are accountable. You’ve got to hire every single one of them.”