Gov. Justice congratulates Klöckner Pentaplast on multimillion-dollar expansion of West Virginia facility

CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Gov. Jim Justice congratulated Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) on a major expansion of its operations in West Virginia. The global manufacturer and supplier of sustainable packaging products announced today that it has selected its production facility in the Raleigh County community of Beaver for a multimillion-dollar production expansion.



The West Virginia facility – previously named as kp’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of more than 30 factories worldwide – has now been chosen to lead the way for the company’s addition of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET production in North America. The expansion will result in the addition of 15,000 metric tons of new rPET/PET capacity.



“With all that’s being accomplished at the Beaver facility, it makes all the sense in the world that this plant is the one that kp has chosen for this major expansion,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m also extremely proud that kp chose this same facility as their Plant of the Year for productivity last year. I say all the time, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia. This is just more proof that we’ve got the right people and the right business-friendly environment in West Virginia to help even the biggest companies excel and reach new heights.



“We’re talking about a major global company that is knocking it out of the park all over the place – but is especially thriving in West Virginia, maybe better than anywhere else in the entire world,” Gov. Justice continued. “I am absolutely thrilled that this company continues to succeed and grow in West Virginia. All of this is just more proof that the rocket ship ride that I promised is very real and it’s happening right now.



“I thank kp for being an incredible community partner that has provided great jobs to countless West Virginians for more than two decades. I look forward to this company continuing to prosper in West Virginia for many, many years to come.”



In November 2020, Gov. Justice announced that kp had chosen its Beaver facility for another production expansion, adding thermoforming capabilities to further grow their sustainable food tray offer for the North America market.



“It’s always a great day when we get to expand on a project that will bring more jobs into our state,” West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael added. “But it’s an even better day when the company is expanding operations to meet the demands of customers, helping to further our state economy. We look forward to supporting Klöckner Pentaplast for years to come and are very excited to share in this announcement.”