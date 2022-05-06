Gov. Justice, Congressman McKinley announce nanocrystalline metals company Veloxint moving to Ohio County, WV; expected to create 200-300 new jobs

Veloxint utilizes a technology, under the license of MIT, based on scientific breakthroughs in the theory and production of next-generation nanocrystalline metal alloys. These new alloys can be two to five times stronger than traditional alloys made from the same input metals and are designed to be thermodynamically stable at high temperatures and in corrosive environments.



“For a long time, the outside world never would’ve thought that what we have going on today in our state would be possible, but we’re changing that perception now,” Gov. Justice said. “This company is a great example. They’re on the cusp of advancing our civilization; moving us forward by making a product that is stronger than the strongest stuff out there today. We have people in our state who are some of the brightest minds in the world. The stuff they’re doing is so cutting-edge it’s unbelievable, and it’s all happening in West Virginia.”