Gov. Justice, Congressman McKinley announce nanocrystalline metals company Veloxint moving to Ohio County, WV; expected to create 200-300 new jobs

|Company moving to Touchstone Research Laboratories in Triadelphia to commercialize its high-tech metal alloys
|TRIADELPHIA, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined U.S. Representative David B. McKinley, P.E., and other officials today for a ceremony to announce that Veloxint, a manufacturer of nanocrystalline metal alloys, is moving to Touchstone Research Laboratory Ltd. in Triadelphia, West Virginia.
|Veloxint expects to create 200-300 new jobs over the next four years at its new location. Positions will include research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists, and machinists.
“This announcement is a blessing. I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “All West Virginians should be so appreciative of Veloxint and all the goodness upon goodness their move to the Northern Panhandle will bring us.”
|The move will allow Veloxint to commercialize its high-tech metal alloys for use in the chemical, solar, and aero industries.
“As a civil engineer, I could not be more proud to have the kind of innovation that Veloxint will bring to Ohio County as they join Touchstone,” Rep. McKinley said. “West Virginia has real opportunities on the horizon to attract and diversify our businesses and create the kinds of good jobs that will keep our kids here. Thanks to Governor Justice and our collective commitment to making physical infrastructure investments, improving our roads and bridges, water and sewer, broadband, and more, we can keep West Virginia on the path forward. I’m excited to see these projects come together and improve the quality of life for people across the state.”
|Veloxint will be located at the Millennium Centre; a world-class technology campus built in partnership between the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED), Regional Economic Development Partnership, and Touchstone Research Laboratory. It encompasses 22 acres along Interstate 70, near Wheeling.
“Touchstone has had a great deal of success developing and commercializing businesses in West Virginia, and we are excited to have the support of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and Department of Economic Development,” said Brian Joseph, CEO of Veloxint and Touchstone. “We’ve found the people of West Virginia can do anything, and I am very confident Veloxint will be hugely successful here.”
|“We are lucky that Touchstone has said ‘Yes, West Virginia’ for themselves and their many subsidiaries,” said WVDED Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “West Virginia is home to many high-tech companies that are shaping the future, and we are excited to see how Veloxint contributes to our state’s growing economy for many years to come.”
WVDED has also provided training funds to educate Touchstone personnel to install, operate, and repair the highly sophisticated and one-of-a-kind technical equipment being brought to the Millennium Centre.
|Veloxint utilizes a technology, under the license of MIT, based on scientific breakthroughs in the theory and production of next-generation nanocrystalline metal alloys. These new alloys can be two to five times stronger than traditional alloys made from the same input metals and are designed to be thermodynamically stable at high temperatures and in corrosive environments.
“For a long time, the outside world never would’ve thought that what we have going on today in our state would be possible, but we’re changing that perception now,” Gov. Justice said. “This company is a great example. They’re on the cusp of advancing our civilization; moving us forward by making a product that is stronger than the strongest stuff out there today. We have people in our state who are some of the brightest minds in the world. The stuff they’re doing is so cutting-edge it’s unbelievable, and it’s all happening in West Virginia.”
|The company will continue researching the technology and will start manufacturing tungsten, chrome, copper, and iron alloys for the production of jet engines, cutting tools, machine metals, next-generation rocket engines, and many other high-tech applications.
Components made from Veloxint alloys are designed to outlast and outperform metal components across transportation, consumer goods, defense, and other industrial markets. To learn more about Veloxint, visit veloxint.com.