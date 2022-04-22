Gov. Justice continues to urge boosters; celebrates extension of federal support for National Guard pandemic response

GOV. JUSTICE ANNOUNCES WV NATIONAL GUARD TO PROVIDE UKRAINE MILITARY WITH ARMORED VEHICLES

Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks on COVID-19 to announce that the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) will aid Ukraine by providing armored personnel carriers for use against continued Russian aggression.



Following a request from the Department of Defense (DOD), the West Virginia Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine as part of a drawdown of DOD inventories to support the country.



M-113 APCs are used to move Soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.



“The bottom line is that we have to step up as Americans, because the Ukrainian people are hurting,” Gov. Justice said. “I am incredibly proud to be able to make this commitment. We’re going to move these vehicles as quickly as we possibly can. We hope that this helps a little bit, but we need to be doing everything we can to put a stop to the destruction now.”



