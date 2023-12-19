Gov. Justice cuts ribbon to open much-anticipated Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield

Grant Street Bridge Timeline



June 2019: The Grant Street Bridge was closed after a Division of Highways inspection classified it as “critical” in safety, leaving motorists with a lengthy detour to get in and out of those parts of town.



October 2019: A task force of residents and city officials created to tackle the problem urged Gov. Justice to consider all options, including building a new bridge. The Governor said at the time: “I’m a firm believer, if our people are hurting and there’s a way to try and help, that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’ve always done…I’ll promise you this, and this is the honest truth, once it hits dead on my radar, I’m going to do something about it.”



October 2020: Gov. Jim Justice announced he had secured funding to replace the decaying structure. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the City of Bluefield. Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the City of Bluefield and give $500,000 as a local match funding for construction. The DOH agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million from state sources.



April 2021: Brayman Construction Corporation was awarded a contract for $8.097 million to build a brand-new structure.



August 2021: Demolition of the old bridge started.



May 2022: Construction on the new bridge was halted after contractors discovered soft rock on the building site which required adjusting their construction plans.



August 2022: Contractors resumed work on the bridge.



December 2023: Gov. Justice cut the ribbon, opening the structure for vehicle use.