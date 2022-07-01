Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia’s Mountain Rides program

“If you think back before I walked in the door as your Governor, our roads were falling apart. In my first State of the State address, I said we were going to get them fixed. But I don’t know if I ever dreamed that this day would be possible – a day where our roads are so improved that we can actually use them to promote tourism to bring more people to our great state. It’s so good, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s a success story that I’m incredibly proud of. We used to be the blunt end of bad jokes. We’ve always known how good we really are in West Virginia, but the outside world didn’t know. But now, every day, we are proving to the outside world that we really are the diamond in the rough.”