Gov. Justice debuts Cranberry Corridor as newest route of West Virginia’s Mountain Rides program

Cranberry Corridor starts and ends in Summersville, taking travelers along a variety of roadways in the state including US-60, US-219, Route 150, Route 55 as well as Route 39 with plenty of beautiful scenery to take in along the way. The route leads riders on a trip through just over 200 miles of the lush Mountain State and can be completed within a little less than a five-hour round trip drive. It is accessible for both cars and motorcycles.



This route includes several scenic detours that offer beautiful scenery like Summersville Lake, the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area, Beartown State Park and Hawks Nest State Park. Travelers will also witness West Virginia’s famous country roads, along with stops along the iconic West Virginia Waterfall Trail like the Falls of Hills Creek and Cathedral Falls.



“The most amazing thing of all is we’re marketing our roads,” Gov. Justice said. “Six years ago we were so ashamed of our roads. We couldn’t get to the convenience store without destroying our cars. Now here we are marketing our roads, and it can go on now for decades to come.”