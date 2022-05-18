Gov. Justice debuts Seneca Skyway as first route of new West Virginia Mountain Rides program

LEWISBURG WV – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today to announce that a scenic loop of US Route 219 and WV Route 92 – newly named the Seneca Skyway – has officially been designated as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.



The new program is a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.



“This is a real celebration,” Gov. Justice said. “Six years ago, could you have imagined us in West Virginia saying we were going to market and promote our roads? We all know how beautiful our state is. But we were struggling to find a way to the convenience store because our roads were torn to pieces.”