Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2022 as State holiday in West Virginia

|State holiday will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2022 as a State holiday in West Virginia.
|Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.
This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday. With the subsequent Monday already a State holiday for West Virginia Day, the Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Friday, June 17, 2022, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.
|2022 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The celebration will include three headline bands: Hi-5, Ruff Endz, and Surface. Award-winning comedian Crystal Powell will serve as the emcee, along with local West Virginia talent and DJ, Big L. Several additional West Virginia artists will perform. Food vendors and local organizations will also be present. Click here to learn more.