Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2022 as State holiday in West Virginia

2022 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.



The celebration will include three headline bands: Hi-5, Ruff Endz, and Surface. Award-winning comedian Crystal Powell will serve as the emcee, along with local West Virginia talent and DJ, Big L. Several additional West Virginia artists will perform. Food vendors and local organizations will also be present. Click here to learn more.