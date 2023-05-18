Gov. Justice declares Juneteenth 2023 as State holiday in West Virginia, reminds public about annual Juneteenth Celebration

|State holiday will be observed on Monday, June 19, 2023
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2023 as a State holiday in West Virginia.
|Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Monday, June 19, 2023, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.
|Gov. Justice also reminds West Virginians that the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
As part of the celebration, Dru Hill is performing and will feature all current and former group members.
Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao rejoin the dynamic lineup. The group has exciting surprises in store for its expanding fan base everywhere.
Food vendors and local organizations will also be present. Click here to learn more.