Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties in WV ahead of winter storm; declares Friday a full-day holiday for state employees

The following is a summary of current preparations by various State agencies:



West Virginia Emergency Management Division:



“This storm will cause difficult travel, extreme cold and other hazardous conditions,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management, state and federal partners, and utility company representatives to assist and respond when help is needed.”



Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to support the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) should the need arise.



Emergency Management staff will operate the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in a hybrid virtual platform with the EMD Watch Center monitoring 24/7 for changes to weather or other developments that may impact safety and relay critical information immediately to agency leaders for action.



EMD is also hosting twice-a-day virtual briefings with the National Weather Service for county and local emergency agencies statewide. These briefings provide the latest forecasts and operational updates, among other information.



EMD remains in contact with all county emergency management agencies, with no requests for assistance or unmet needs reported at this time.



EMD has posted non-emergency numbers for each county 911 center so our citizens may find help within their local area should they need to locate a warming station or request other assistance.



West Virginia National Guard:



“At the direction of Governor Justice, the West Virginia National Guard has identified locations throughout the State of West Virginia that can operate as warming shelters to assist our citizens in the event of prolonged power outages or need for shelter,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the Adjutant General. “We will coordinate with the Department of Emergency Management and the county Emergency Managers to open these facilities if a need arises. No matter when or where, our Soldiers and Airmen are ready to support West Virginians in a time of need.”



West Virginia Division of Highways:



District Engineers and District Managers in all 10 West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) districts were meeting with county administrators in their districts to brief them and ensure all counties are prepared to deal with snow and ice.



“We remained prepared for a winter storm,” Jimmy Wriston, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation said. “We conduct dry runs in October. We are fully stocked on salt and abrasives. Our trucks have been prepped for months and we are as ready as we can be for this upcoming storm.”



There are approximately 1,080 SRIC trucks mounted with snow-fighting equipment around the state belonging to the WVDOH.



DOH is paying close attention to weather reports and stands ready to deal with any emergencies that may arise.