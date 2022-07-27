Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of potential flooding

As part of this State of Preparedness declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.



Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.



For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the WVEMD on Facebook and on Twitter.