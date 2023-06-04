Gov. Justice dedicates Birdeye Bend with a bang

The towns of Clarksburg, Elkins, Kingwood, Parsons, Philippi, and Fairmont all make for heavenly places to stop and explore. Stroll crowd-free streets lined with quaint shops, dine on authentic Appalachian cuisine, take in sweeping vista views and meet wonderful locals, all of which will make you feel right at home.



Gov. Justice was joined for today’s ceremony by Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and West Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Randy Damron.



“We’re thrilled to be adding yet another route to our Mountain Rides program just in time for summer travels and adventures,” Ruby said. “Take this road trip to witness Almost Heaven’s natural beauty come alive with sunny skies, lush green landscapes and flowing falls. My continued thanks goes to Governor Justice for his partnership on this project as well as the Department of Transportation for their on-going work to ensure that our roads are in tip-top condition.”



“I want to once again thank Governor Justice for his vision of the Roads To Prosperity program,” Damron said. “Because of this initiative, we’ve had the opportunity to upgrade our road system to the point where we can now attract motorcycle and sports car enthusiasts to drive along our incredible, winding roads. Our DOH teams have been working hard on these roads for years to ensure they’re as close to flawless as they can be so that motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts have a safe and enjoyable ride.”