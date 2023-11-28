Gov. Justice delivers $5 million check to Greenbrier Valley Airport for terminal, runway upgrades

LEWISBURG, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today presented the Greenbrier Valley Airport with a $5 million check to be used towards a terminal rehabilitation and runway renovation.



The terminal rehabilitation will allow the airport to increase gate space and expand airline services. The runway rehabilitation enables the airport to fully resurface its 150-foot-wide runway, improve the road’s grading, and incorporate additional LED lights to enhance visibility, among other modifications.



The airport has also grappled with crosswind challenges, and the improvements are essential to accommodate large commercial and military planes at the facility.