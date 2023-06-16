Gov. Justice delivers $50 million check to WVU Cancer Institute to kickstart pursuit of official National Cancer Institute Designation

The National Cancer Institute leads cancer research across the country and recognizes cancer centers with an official NCI designation, the highest federal rating a cancer center can achieve. This designation is awarded to cancer centers that are leading in innovative research and treatments and is the gold standard for cancer programs.



According to Wright, NCI designation will allow the WVU Cancer Institute to expand beyond the traditional model of diagnosis and treatment to a more integrated and comprehensive approach with a stronger emphasis on cancer prevention, especially in underserved populations.



“Our long-term vision includes building the infrastructure necessary for a new NCI-designated Cancer Institute in Morgantown and for our existing network of Cancer Institute sites across the state to become NCI designated to bring patients increased access to better treatments, public education, pioneering research, and national clinical trials,” Wright said.



Currently, there are 71 NCI-designated cancer centers in 36 U.S. states, and centers with this designation represent the top two percent of cancer centers in the country. The WVU Cancer Institute would be the first NCI-designated cancer center in West Virginia.