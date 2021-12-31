Gov. Justice directs state health officials to continue monitoring Omicron numbers and hospital bed availability

|Charleston, WV – OMICRON VARIANT UPDATE
Gov. Justice announced today that, with the number of Omicron variant cases climbing across the country, he has directed state health officials and his COVID-19 response team to continue closely monitoring case numbers along with the state’s hospital bed availability.
“We only have 18 cases, but we know it’s absolutely moving. It’s going to get higher,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve directed my team to keep a close watch and provide me with recommendations about our hospitals and our critical care infrastructure.
“The bottom line is that we need to save lives, protect our hospitals, and protect our ability to care for our people,” Gov. Justice continued. “It is absolutely essential that we be concerned about the possibility that we could get into a situation where our hospitals are overrun.”
The Governor added that West Virginians can do their part to lessen the load on hospitals by getting vaccinated or boosted to protect against serious COVID infection.
“You really need to step up and get yourself vaccinated or get that booster shot,” Gov. Justice said.
|GET VACCINATED / GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available for everyone ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
Free booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available for all eligible West Virginians (CDC guidance).
A booster dose is recommended if at least six months have passed since you received your initial two-dose series of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines or if at least two months have passed since you received your initial one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster.
If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
|CASE NUMBERS & HOSPITALIZATIONS UPDATE
On Thursday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11,017 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The cumulative percent positivity rate stands at 6.48%.
A total of 1,103,314 West Virginians – 64.9% of the eligible population ages 5 and older – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses have now been administered to 317,638 people – or 34.6% of West Virginians who have received both doses of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:Red (30) | Orange (15) | Gold (5) | Yellow (1) | Green (4)
|Gov. Justice also reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 22 school outbreaks in 15 counties with 272 confirmed cases.
|COVID-19 RESOURCES
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program
Vaccine Information | Vaccinate.wv.gov
Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965
WV COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-887-4304
“Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
WV Department of Education COVID-19 Updates
Free COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 News
Executive Orders & Other Actions
COVID-19 Transparency (WV State Auditor’s Office)
Flu Vaccine Information (DHHR)
Donate Blood & Plasma (American Red Cross)
Local Red Cross Offices: 304-340-3650
|GOV. JUSTICE DECLARES STATE OF PREPAREDNESS FOR ALL 55 COUNTIES IN WEST VIRGINIA
Additionally Thursday, Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to announce that he has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the threat of flooding from additional rainfall this weekend.
Click here to view State of Preparedness proclamation
Most of the state will see heavy rain on Saturday. Then, a cold front is expected to drop temperatures below freezing by Sunday evening, bringing the potential for snow or ice.
The Governor has directed the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the state’s response and prepare for resources to be activated. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will coordinate with all county and local emergency management officials and provide updates.