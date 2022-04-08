Gov. Justice encourages 2nd booster shot for those who are eligible

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
On Thursday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now just 324 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Over the past two months, total active cases have decreased by more than 98.5%.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 88.6%, ICU patients are down 85.3%, and patients on ventilators are down 85.5%.
West Virginia’s County Alert Map once again features all 55 of the state’s counties in the Green category.
|However, with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 recently sparking a new wave of infections across the world and the United States, Gov. Justice continued to urge all West Virginians to be sure to be properly vaccinated and boosted.
“We’ve done a great job recently combating this thing, but we can’t let off the gas now,” Gov. Justice said. “I strongly encourage all West Virginians to make sure you’re vaccinated and fully boosted – especially now that another booster shot is available for everyone 50 and older.”
|All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.