Gov. Justice extends “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” sweepstakes to encourage more vaccinations

Gov. Justice announced that, in order to provide more time to allow more West Virginians to get vaccinated, he has extended the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” sweepstakes registration deadline.



West Virginians now have until Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EDT to get vaccinated and register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for a chance to win in the final prize drawing of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”



The final prize drawing will also be pushed back to the following Tuesday, Oct. 12.



“I’m postponing so we can give more and more people time to get registered and get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “The only way in the world we’re going to stop this pandemic is to get vaccinated, and for those that have been fully vaccinated for over six months and are eligible, you’ve got to get your booster shot.”



Gov. Justice noted Friday that the statewide death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 3,722, with 80 more deaths being reported since his previous briefing on Wednesday.



“Do you want me to continue to read 80 West Virginians that we’ve lost every other day?” Gov. Justice asked. “We can stop it. But we need to get vaccinated.



“We only had 3,100 people get vaccinated since the last time I was here,” Gov. Justice continued. “Really and truly, it’s not enough, unless you want me to roll in here with the death lottery and read 80 names – and you or one of your loved ones could be one of them.”