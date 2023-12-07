Gov. Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice host Joyful Night Celebration at Capitol Complex; announce winners of Student Ornament Competition

First Lady’s Student Ornament Competition

The winners of the First Lady Student Ornament Competition were announced during the celebration.



The competition is a holiday tradition encouraging students across the state to submit ornaments around a particular theme. This year, the First Lady asked students to help “Deck the Halls with Doggy Paws” by creating a Christmas ornament that honors one of our Friends With Paws school therapy dogs or Babydog.



The winners will be displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston for the rest of the season, along with the other submitted ornaments. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had 164 entries.



“Every year, I am so impressed with the creativity our West Virginia students show in designing and making their themed ornaments, and this year did not disappoint, First Lady Justice said. “Thank you to all the students and teachers who sent in ornaments and to all the winners. Great job, and congratulations!”



Each winning class was awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.



The winners of the four age groups are below: