Gov. Justice health update: January 13, 2022

Governor feeling much better

CHARLESTON, WV – In a Statement from the Governors office on Thursday, representatives say that the 70 year old Governor is feeling much better.

Gov. Justice continues to experience mild symptoms, but feels much better today. His monoclonal antibody treatment was received well and has begun to mitigate his symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.

“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”