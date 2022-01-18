Gov. Justice holds first briefing since contracting COVID-19; discusses his battle with the disease

The CDC and FDA have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for use in children ages 12 to 15, meaning that booster shots are now authorized for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.



The CDC and FDA have also shortened the waiting period to get the Pfizer booster from six months after receiving the initial series of shots to five months.



The FDA has approved and is encouraging booster doses for all Americans over 12 years old.



Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.



COVID-19 booster shots are available, for free, to all eligible West Virginians.



West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.



Initial series vaccinations are available, for free, for everyone ages 5 and older.



West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.