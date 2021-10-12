Gov. Justice implores more vaccinations: “It’s the only way in the world that we can actually slow this down.”

|During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice once again took time to urge more West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The statewide death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 3,976, with 110 more deaths being reported since Thursday last week, including 28 as a result of the DHHR’s data reconciliation with official death certificates. Still, the number of new deaths reported Monday were the most ever reported at a single briefing.
|“We’ve got to find some way to stop this, and right now the only bullet in the gun is our vaccinations,” Gov. Justice said. “We will not infringe upon your freedoms. But, at the same time, you’ve got to realize that we’ve got to some way stop this because reading 110 great West Virginians that we’ve lost is just terrible. It’s really sad.
“We urge you to get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice continued. “It’s the only way in the world that we can actually slow this down.”
|WHILE DEATHS SURGE, ACTIVE CASE NUMBERS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO DECLINE
On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 10,561 active cases statewide; down by 1,068 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Thursday last week.
The active case count is down by 19,183 cases since peaking less than a month ago, dropping by 64.5% in that timeframe.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
The state also continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 13.8% and 17.0% since peaking in the final week of September.
The number of hospitalizations is now 840; down by 30 since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 172 (17.0%).
The number of patients in ICUs is now 250; down by five since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 296, patients in ICUs have dropped by 46 (15.5%).
The number of patients on ventilators is now 168; down by eight since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 195, patients on ventilators have dropped by 27 (13.8%).
However, the County Alert System map now shows that 48 of the state’s 55 counties remain in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category. Three counties are Gold, one county is Yellow, and three counties are Green.
|GOV. JUSTICE URGES RESIDENTS TO GET BOOSTER SHOT IF ELIGIBLE
With the percentage of fully vaccinated residents hospitalized for COVID-19 slowly creeping higher in recent weeks, Gov. Justice took time during his briefing to encourage all West Virginians to determine if they qualify for a booster dose and then get one if they are eligible.
West Virginians who received specifically the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may qualify for the booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second dose.
The CDC recommends that:People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.People aged 50–64 years with *underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.People aged 18–49 years with *underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
|* = Underlying medical conditions: State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh noted that the list of underlying medical conditions that would qualify an individual to receive the booster shot is extremely broad and includes anybody who is overweight, has high blood pressure, is a current or former smoker, has heart or lung conditions, is diabetic, is pregnant, has liver or kidney disease, has received a transplant, has cancer, has substance use disorder, has HIV, has had a stroke or other brain disorder, has dementia or other neurologic disease, has Down Syndrome, has sickle cell anemia, and more.
Click here to read more (via CDC)
|If you are eligible for the booster shot, you can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with your vaccination card to receive the booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
|CLARKSBURG VETERANS NURSING FACILITY UPDATE
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice announced that there is a small COVID-19 outbreak at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.
There are currently eight residents in the Alzheimer’s unit that have tested positive. However, none are hospitalized at this time.
Additionally, two staff members have tested positive.
“We’re running to the fire, just as we’ve done over and over through the pandemic,” Gov. Justice said. “The National Guard will be at the facility to perform sanitation work.”
The Governor added that a team is being sent to the facility with monoclonal antibody treatments to administer to any residents who need them.
“We’re going to do anything and everything we can to assure that this outbreak is snuffed out as quickly as possible,” Gov. Justice said.
|SCHOOL OUTBREAK REPORT
On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 61 school outbreaks in 25 counties with 673 confirmed cases.
COVID-19 Outbreaks in State Public Schools (WVDE)
A total of 53 county school systems have either face covering requirements or a criteria for requiring face coverings. Only two counties – Pocahontas and Tucker counties – do not have a face covering requirement at this time.
WV Department of Education COVID-19 Updates
|WEST VIRGINIANS ENCOURAGED TO GET FLU VACCINE
With flu season getting underway, Gov. Justice and State health officials took time Monday to encourage all West Virginians to get their flu vaccine.
According to health officials, everyone 6 months and older should receive this vaccine.
In addition to providing protection from the flu, this vaccine helps reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems.
Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines may be given at the same time.
Click here to learn more