Gov. Justice implores more vaccinations: “It’s the only way in the world that we can actually slow this down.”

WHILE DEATHS SURGE, ACTIVE CASE NUMBERS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO DECLINE

On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 10,561 active cases statewide; down by 1,068 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Thursday last week.



The active case count is down by 19,183 cases since peaking less than a month ago, dropping by 64.5% in that timeframe.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



The state also continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.



The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 13.8% and 17.0% since peaking in the final week of September.



The number of hospitalizations is now 840; down by 30 since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 172 (17.0%).



The number of patients in ICUs is now 250; down by five since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 296, patients in ICUs have dropped by 46 (15.5%).



The number of patients on ventilators is now 168; down by eight since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 195, patients on ventilators have dropped by 27 (13.8%).



However, the County Alert System map now shows that 48 of the state’s 55 counties remain in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category. Three counties are Gold, one county is Yellow, and three counties are Green.