GOV. JUSTICE INVITES ALL WEST VIRGINIANS TO ATTEND STATE’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION ON JUNE 20

Charleston, WV- Gov. Justice has invited all West Virginians to the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday.



The festivities start at noon at the State Culture Center, where the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will greet guests.



Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest and do the ceremonial cake cutting.



There will be a Golden Horseshoe Reunion. All former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe are invited to attend the ceremony, which will include the Governor being knighted with an honorary Golden Horseshoe.



Later in the afternoon, the Culture Center will host the first-ever History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as All-Star teams to compete for bragging rights.



The celebration will also include a reception and choir performances.



“It’s going to be a neat day,” Gov. Justice said. “I really encourage everyone to attend.”