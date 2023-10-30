Gov. Justice invites students to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

|Gov. Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2024 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
Entries are currently being accepted, and the deadline for submissions is Dec. 13, 2023 (hand-delivered or postmarked no later than Dec. 6). Only one entry may be submitted per student.
|Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating star gazing at your favorite West Virginia park or public lands. Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.