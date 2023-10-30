Gov. Justice invites students to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

Gov. Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) invite all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2024 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.



Entries are currently being accepted, and the deadline for submissions is Dec. 13, 2023 (hand-delivered or postmarked no later than Dec. 6). Only one entry may be submitted per student.

