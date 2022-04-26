Gov. Justice issues amendment to Special Session Call

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.



The additional item is a supplemental appropriation for $250 million to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, created by HB 4566, which is managed by the West Virginia Water Development Authority. Working together with the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the fund will provide matching grants to municipalities for use in upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.



“These are major dollars that, with the support of the Legislature, will help make life better for so many West Virginians in all kinds of ways,” Gov. Justice said. “Unfortunately, we still have places where access to these utilities isn’t as reliable as it should be. It’s a problem that goes back decades – long before I walked in the door as Governor. With this Legislation, we’d be taking a huge step forward. These funds will allow us to improve water and wastewater systems in communities across the state, providing more reliable and efficient utilities where they’re needed most.”