Gov. Justice orders Task Force to develop training and education opportunities.

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order today, creating a Blue Ribbon Task Force, designed to better-integrate the training and certification programs offered through the West Virginia Community and Technical College system and West Virginia’s Workforce Development system, opening the door to better job opportunities for all West Virginians.



Click to view: Executive Order 19-21



“I’ve said many times that we need to do everything in our power to create more and more opportunities to educate and train the hard-working, dedicated West Virginians who make up our workforce,” Gov. Justice said. “By creating this Blue Ribbon Task Force, we’ll have some of our State’s brightest minds all pulling the rope together so that, as more and more businesses move into West Virginia, our people will be ready to fill the numerous high-paying job opportunities that will become available.”



The mission of the Blue Ribbon Task Force will be to develop a roadmap for integrating West Virginia’s CTC and workforce development systems to provide a strategic vision for the State to afford all West Virginians equitable opportunities for lifelong learning and increased personal economic mobility.



The task force will also help connect West Virginia employers with individuals who possess the particular skills, knowledge, and education needed to grow their businesses.



The task force will consist of State officials, business leaders, and other key stakeholders. The Governor’s executive order establishes the members of the task force, including:The Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff or their designee, who will serve as Chair of the task forceThe President of the West Virginia Senate or their designeeThe Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates or their designeeThe Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce or their designeeThe Secretary of West Virginia Department of Economic Development or their designeeThe Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System or their designeeThe Interim Vice Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System or their designeeThe Technical Education Officer at the West Virginia Department of EducationTwo presidents of West Virginia community and technical collegesThe Executive Director of WorkForce West VirginiaTwo local Workforce Development Center directorsFour business community leaders, representing the interests of various industry sectors and regions within West VirginiaThe Blue Ribbon Task Force will meet biweekly for six months and then deliver its findings and recommendations to the Governor. As a result of the task force’s recommendations, West Virginia’s CTC and workforce development systems will submit a combined plan to the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor, addressing both education and workforce development.



