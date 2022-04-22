Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature on Monday, April 25, 2022

Also last month, Gov. Justice vetoed a bill generally relating to broadband, which was found to contain fatal flaws and provisions which are prohibited by federal law. In his veto message, the Governor said that he had directed the Department of Economic Development to work with Legislative leadership, the sponsors of this bill, and all interested and knowledgeable parties to revisit and perfect the legislation. That work is still ongoing and, as such, a revised version of this important legislation will be included in a future call, rather than the call for April 25.