Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature on Monday, Sept. 12

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session at 1:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 12, 2022.



Click to view the Special Session Call



The proclamation lists two items for the Legislature to consider and act upon.



The first is a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development, to encourage the continued development, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion in West Virginia of high impact industrial plants and facilities, in certain circumstances where the availability of electricity generated from renewable sources is demonstrated to be necessary.



The other item is a supplemental appropriations bill, capitalizing upon the state’s spectacularly strong revenues and investing in West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure by transferring $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.



The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled September Interim Committee meetings.