Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature on Thursday, June 24, 2021

|CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
The special session call requests that the Legislature consider over $250 million in supplementary appropriations that Gov. Justice has divided into 21 different initiatives.
|A few of those initiatives include upgrades and expansions to several West Virginia State Parks, upgrades to the Elk River Trail, allocating initial funding to the Economic Development Authority’s Closing Fund, upgrades to correctional facilities, replenishing the First Responders’ Death Fund, and many others.