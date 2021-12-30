Gov. Justice issues statement after passing of former State Senator Sue Cline

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the passing of former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline:

“Sue was a great senator and an even greater friend who will be missed by so many. She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty to the great people of Wyoming County and all those in southern West Virginia.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to Sue’s family and loved ones as they mourn her untimely death.

“I will be issuing a proclamation to lower all US and West Virginia flags at the State Capitol and in Wyoming County to half-staff once the date of her services has been set.”