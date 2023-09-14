Gov. Justice issues statement on death of West Virginia National Guard member from Southern West Virginia

Corey joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2018 and served as a utilities equipment repairer with the 821st Engineer Construction Company, headquartered in Summersville, West Virginia, throughout the entirety of his career. He was a native of Beckley, West Virginia and is survived by his mother, father and three siblings.



“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest,” WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, said. “This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career. Our hearts are with his fellow Soldiers of the 821st, and especially with his family and friends who knew him best and whose lives were immensely touched by his spirit and love. We will continue to honor his legacy and service in the West Virginia National Guard and ask that his family is kept in your prayers.”



Corey’s awards for his military service include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.



Gov. Justice expressed his condolences during his briefing today.