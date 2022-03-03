Gov. Justice: “It’s starting to feel like we are really, really getting out of this”

There are now just 2,143 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; the lowest daily active case total since July 29, 2021. Over just the past five weeks, total active cases have decreased by more than 90%.



Since nearing peak capacity in early February, West Virginia’s hospitals have seen the number of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 cut in half.



Overall hospitalizations are down 56% since the most recent peak, while ICU patients are down 48% and patients on ventilators are down 54% in the same timeframe.



The Governor announced that, as a result of the decreased strain on the state’s healthcare systems, the West Virginia National Guard will be completing its mission of providing additional staffing support at hospitals throughout the state on March 11.



The West Virginia County Alert Map continues to reflect the state’s significantly improved numbers:Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (0) | Yellow (5) | Green (50)