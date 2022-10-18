Gov. Justice kicks off 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and Monster Trout Stocking Program and Contest at Cacapon Resort State Park

“This program is going to do a lot of good things,” Gov. Justice added. “It’s bringing more awareness to the diamond in the rough that we have here in West Virginia. Who would’ve thunk it that we’d have the level of surplus right now? It’s because of all the great stuff we’re doing like this monster trout program.”



Anglers should expect good trout fishing to continue for several weeks even after the Fall Trout Stocking window closes, especially in larger streams and lakes, where trout will have more room to disperse.



Under Gov. Justice’s leadership, in April 2019 the DNR began spreading out over longer sections of streams for trout stocking, allowing for fish to be available to anglers at many new and exciting locations. The state has also committed over $30 million in fish hatchery upgrades.