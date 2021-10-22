Gov. Justice, legislative leaders welcome Maryland counties seeking move to West Virginia

Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties are predominantly bordered by West Virginia, not Maryland. The three counties are more mountainous and rural than their state’s urban population centers, with the region being known as “Mountain Maryland.”



The three counties have a combined population over 251,000 and include the cities of Cumberland and Hagerstown, both of which would be among the top 10 most-populated cities in West Virginia if they joined.



This isn’t the first time during Gov. Justice’s tenure that counties in a neighboring state have sought to move to West Virginia.



In early 2020, Gov. Justice addressed calls for Virginia counties to join West Virginia, an effort termed “Vexit,” shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the continental U.S. in earnest.



“In sports, when you have a team that has the right coach, the right players, and puts it all together in every way, people start wanting to jump on the bandwagon,” Gov. Justice said. “All I would say to people is get on the bandwagon. It’s a tremendous opportunity. There’s incredible stuff happening in the state of West Virginia, and I would say come and join the team. We would welcome you in every way and you sure as the dickens would never regret it.”