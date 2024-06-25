Gov. Justice names two WVU astrophysicists Distinguished Mountaineers for their contributions to the scientific community

Dr. McLaughlin was recently elected to the elite National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest honors in the scientific world, for her groundbreaking work in discovering evidence for gravitational waves. She is the first WVU researcher to join this prestigious group.



Her research team recently announced evidence for gravitational waves with periods of years to decades that had never been observed, using the Green Bank Telescope in Pocahontas County as the primary instrument.



Dr. Lorimer was named a 2024 Fellow of the Royal Society of London, often referred to as the ‘Oscar’ of the science community. Lorimer is one of 90 researchers elected to the Royal Society this year, recognized for his work with pulsar astrophysics and his role in the discovery of fast radio bursts.



The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is the oldest continuously running organization of its kind and is devoted to advancing science for the betterment of humanity.