Gov. Justice once again urges vaccinations and booster shots: “We’re right in the eye of the storm.”

GOV. JUSTICE URGES RESIDENTS TO GET BOOSTER SHOT IF ELIGIBLE

With the percentage of fully vaccinated residents hospitalized for COVID-19 slowly creeping higher in recent weeks, Gov. Justice took time during his briefing Wednesday to encourage all West Virginians to determine if they qualify for a booster dose and then get one if they are eligible.



“We continue to see a slow rise in the rate of people that are hospitalized who were vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “What does that tell us? It tells us that the vaccine is wearing off, and if you can get that booster shot, it’s what you should be doing.”



West Virginians who received specifically the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may qualify for the booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second dose .



The CDC recommends that:People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer. People aged 50–64 years with *underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.People aged 18–49 years with *underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.