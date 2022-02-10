Gov. Justice optimistic about improving numbers but continues to urge West Virginians to get boosted

|Babydog offers Super Bowl prediction
|During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice expressed cautious optimism about West Virginia’s improving COVID case numbers, while continuing to urge all citizens to get vaccinated or boosted as appropriate.
“Slowly but surely, our numbers are getting a little bit better,” Gov. Justice said. “But I still feel that if you aren’t vaccinated, or if you are but you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you’re making a great big mistake.”
|Gov. Justice reported that there are now 8,339 active cases of COVID-19 and 906 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
To date, 290 West Virginia National Guard members have been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (3) | Orange (14) | Gold (23) | Yellow (6) | Green (9)
|COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
|JOB JUMPSTART PROGRAM NOW OPEN! GET $1,500 AND RETURN TO WORK
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice offered a reminder that West Virginia’s new Job Jumpstart Program is now open to assist citizens returning to the workforce.
Workforce West Virginia is offering a one-time payment of $1,500 to West Virginians who come off of unemployment, take a job, and stay in that job for eight weeks.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 12 or until funding is expended.
Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp.
|COVID-19 RESOURCES Vaccine Information | Vaccinate.wv.gov
Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965
Free At-Home COVID Tests | COVIDtests.gov
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
WV COVID-19 Hotline: 1-800-887-4304
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program
Flu Vaccine Information (DHHR)
Donate Blood & Plasma (American Red Cross)
Local Red Cross Offices: 304-340-3650
WV Department of Education COVID-19 Updates
Free COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 News
Executive Orders & Other Actions
COVID-19 Transparency (WV State Auditor’s Office)
|BABYDOG JOINS GOV. JUSTICE FOR ANNUAL SUPER BOWL PREDICTION
Finally Wednesday, Gov. Justice welcomed the one and only Babydog onto the program to once again put her clairvoyant canine powers to the test by predicting the outcome of Super Bowl LVI this weekend.
“Babydog thinks she’s got it figured out,” Gov. Justice said with a smile.
|With a wave of her paws, Babydog revealed to her fans and followers around the world that the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI by a final score of 30-28.
Last year, Babydog famously predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only was her game pick correct, but Babydog also correctly predicted that the Buccaneers would score exactly 31 points in victory.