Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY in honor of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall

Drwall was on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, sustaining multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsizing, resulting in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Drwall. He was 25 years old.



Drwall’s remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified using DNA and other analysis on March 25, 2021.