Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing through sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.



Albright was the nation’s first female Secretary of State. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton.



Gov. Justice’s proclamation will be made available on this webpage once it is officially filed during business hours on Thursday.