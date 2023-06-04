Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Trooper Maynard

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately in honor and remembrance of Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police.



Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement:



“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan.



“Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.



“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all. I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”



The flags are to remain at half-staff through the day of services celebrating his life. Additional details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.



The proclamation will be available Monday morning.